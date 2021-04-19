Local legal professionals discuss Derek Chauvin trial, closing arguments

After a stunningly short presentation, defense attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd rested their case early Friday.

Closing arguments started in the case against Derek Chauvin Monday morning.

To discuss the trial’s progression and closing arguments, Mike Vitiello of McGeorge School of Law and attorney Mark Reichel joined Sonseeahray.

Vitiello shared thoughts from the state’s perspective, while Reichel looked at things from a defense attorney’s perspective.