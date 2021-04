Prosecutors recently finished their case against George Floyd’s accused killer after 11 days of testimony.

Now, defense attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin are showcasing their version of events to the jury.

To discuss the progression of this trial, Mike Vitiello of McGeorge School of Law and attorney Mark Reichel joined Sonseeahray.

Vitiello shared thoughts from the state’s perspective, while Reichel looked at things from a defense attorney’s perspective.