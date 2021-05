After 11 days, hundreds of Israeli airstrikes and the launch of more than 4,000 rockets by Hamas and other militant groups, the latest conflict in the Gaza Strip is at the point of a cease-fire.

It’s a situation that’s very personal for the Palestinians and Jews who call California home.

Moe Sarama, the president of Sacramento Democrats for Palestine, and Don Gilbert, the vice president of the Jewish Federation of the Sacramento region, joined FOX40 to talk separately about the latest update.