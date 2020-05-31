Los Angeles mayor asks governor to send in National Guard

A Los Angeles police officer threatens demonstrators during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles mayor asked for the National Guard to be sent in to the nation’s second-largest city as protesters torched police cars and vandalized and burglarized stores while clashing with lines of officers.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said he asked Gov. Gavin Newsom for 500 to 700 members of the Guard.

A few hundred chanting demonstrators marched through San Francisco while northeast of San Diego police fired tear gas to try to break up a large group that defied orders to leave the La Mesa police headquarters.

In Los Angeles, a mostly peaceful demonstration near the Grove, a popular outdoor mall in the middle of the city, devolved in the afternoon when protesters set several Police Department cars on fire, broke store windows and climbed on top of a bus.

Police used batons to move protesters back and shot rubber bullets to scatter the crowd.

The demonstration came hours after LAPD Chief Michel Moore said more resources would be employed to guard against violence.

“I am asking for all of Los Angeles to come together and find the ability to peacefully express individual and collective grievances while also maintaining the safety of all of Angelenos,” he said.

Garcetti initially imposed a curfew on the downtown area, where hours of clashes occurred Friday night. But he quickly expanded it to the entirety of the nation’s second-largest city as the violence focused on an area about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) to the west.

Everyone was ordered to be off the streets from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Adjacent Beverly Hills and West Hollywood followed as demonstrations spread into those cities. Other cities in the county also began imposing curfews.

“We cannot allow this city to spiral into anarchy,” Chief Moore told ABC7 at the scene of one clash. “We have a city of 4 million people in a region of 10 million people. Our community will decide what happens tonight.”

Social media video posts showed marchers chanting “Eat the rich” in Beverly Hills, where a crowd broke into a high-end boutique and fled with merchandise.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said authorities were closely monitoring organizing by violent extremist groups who may be trying to use the protests for their own agendas.

“To those who seek to exploit Californians’ pain to sow chaos and destruction, you are not welcome,” he said. “Our state and nation must build from this moment united and more resolved than ever to address racism and its root causes.”