MADD director discusses Sober October social media trend

For adults over 30, research by the Rand Corporation shows that alcohol consumption rose by 14% during the height of the pandemic, with a 41% increase in women drinking heavily.

As the pandemic continues, the stressors and strain that motivated many to drink continue to linger.

Natasha Thomas, executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the Northern California region joined Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss a social media trend aimed at raising awareness for cancer known as Sober October.