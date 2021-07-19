MALDEF discusses judge’s order to end to DACA

There are just under 644,000 people in the U.S. covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Those covered by DACA are undocumented in the U.S. through no fault of their own, brought here as children by loved ones looking for a better life.

Almost 200,000 DACA recipients live in California.

A federal judge said those already enrolled can stay, but because the program is illegal, there can be no new applicants.

Nina Perales, the vice president of litigation for Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, argued on behalf of DACA recipients in this case.

Perales joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the judge’s ruling and how it’ll impact people.