(NewsNation) ⁠– A Colorado man who lit himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court building Friday evening has died, according to officials.

Police identified the man as Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder.

Supreme Court police, U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. responded to the incident at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Patricia McCabe, spokesperson for the Supreme Court, had said earlier.

“A medical helicopter landed on the plaza and the individual was airlifted to a local hospital. No one else was injured,” McCabe said in an earlier statement.

On Friday evening, U.S. Capitol Police indicated on its official Twitter account that roads were temporarily closed amid the incident. They had reopened shortly after 9 p.m.

“This is not a public safety issue,” they wrote on Twitter.