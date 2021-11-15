Man in serious condition after car smashes, damages parked cars in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in serious condition after he was involved in an overnight car crash in Waikiki that caused damage to multiple parked vehicles on Sunday, Nov. 14.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Lipeepee Street.

Witnesses said the driver smashed into several cars that were parked near the Ala Wai Canal. The impact of the crash caused tires to pop, as well as chunks from other vehicles to be taken out.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the accident for an extrication. The driver had already gotten out on his own.

Honolulu EMS officials said that a 34-year-old man was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The fire department helped clear the debris. It is currently unknown what exactly caused the incident, and no arrests have been made yet.