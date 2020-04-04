Man pleads for help for brother incarcerated in Louisiana prison overrun with COVID-19 cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Modesto man is pleading for help for his brother who is currently incarcerated in a Louisiana federal prison.

Since March 28, there have been five deaths from COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Complex located in the city of Oakdale, Louisiana.

“They are not being taken care of, unfortunately,” said the inmate's brother, who wanted to remain anonymous.

At FCC Oakdale, a low-security prison for men, there are 18 inmates and four staff members who have tested positive for the virus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“He has 10 more months to go. We communicate back and forth via phone and text,” the Modesto man told FOX40. “I subscribe him into this messaging app I pay monthly.”

The FBP reported that five inmates have died from COVID-19 complications since March 28.

“This is a big deal. People are actually dying. One of his buddies that was housed in his unit passed away, I think yesterday or the day before yesterday,” the inmate's brother explained.

Officials at the facility have since implemented changes, including no visitations, limited group gatherings and now requiring every inmate to be quarantined for 14 days inside their cells.

FCC Oakdale also received the highest priority for the use of home confinement and expedited release of eligible high-risk inmates at the direction of Attorney General William Barr on Friday.

But regardless of the efforts taken by the facility to minimize infection, the Modesto man said sick inmates should be tested for the virus and agreed with the newest direction that qualified inmates should be released early to prevent more deaths.

“Knowing that you have a loved one that is in the middle of a pandemic where it's actually spreading and that’s the main jail where it’s coming from, it’s numbing,” the inmate's brother said.