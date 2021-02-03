Man shot dead as Las Vegas police, armed citizens open fire after attack outside gun range

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Armed citizens came to the aid of a Metro police officer outside a gun range on Wednesday, shooting at a man who attacked the officer with a screwdriver.

The man was killed outside the Range 702 shooting range near Dean Martin Drive just south of Russell Road.

Metro didn’t say how many times the man was shot, or if he was killed by a citizen or by a Metro officer who also opened fire.

But police thanked the citizens for the help.

“I would just like to take a moment to remind everyone … the dangers of this job of being a police officer. And we would also like to thank good citizens that step and help us in our time of need,” Metro Capt. Jamie Prosser said.

The officer was transported to University Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries. She was released later in the day.

Metro officers had gathered at UMC early Wednesday afternoon after the incident.

Police were called to the scene just before noon after reports that a man entered the gun range and started to cause a disturbance inside. The man was asked to leave.

Authorities said several people followed the man outside.

When officers arrived, they located the man and told him to step in front of their patrol vehicle. The man refused to comply. Then he pulled out a screwdriver and “violently” attacked one of the officers.

The man has not been identified.

The LVMPD is currently investigating an officer involved shooting near Dean Martin Dr. and Ponderosa Way. This is an ongoing investigation. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/KyouXNcWlV — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 3, 2021

This is the first officer-involved shooting of 2021 in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction. Per Metro policy, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Metro’s Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.