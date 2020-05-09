Man who recorded the Ahmaud Arbery shooting has been receiving threats, attorney says

(CNN) — The man who recorded the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia is receiving threats after authorities announced that he’s also being investigated following the killing, his attorney said.

The man, William “Roddie” Bryan, shared the 36-second video with police and was cooperating with investigators, his attorney Kevin Gough said in a statement Friday.

“It was Mr. Bryan who videotaped the incident in question, disclosed the existence of the videotape, and invited a responding Glynn County Police Officer to sit with him in his truck where they watched the video together,” Gough said.

The video appears to show the confrontation between Arbery and two men before the shooting that left Arbery dead in Brunswick, Georgia.

The men — father and son Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, — were arrested Thursday and face charges of murder and aggravated assault in Arbery’s February 23 killing, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The footage was a “very important piece of evidence,” GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Friday. Asked whether there will be additional arrests, Reynolds told reporters the investigation is still active.

“We investigate everybody involved in the case, including the individual who shot the video,” he said.

The comments by authorities have put Bryan’s life in danger, along with his family, friends and neighbors, his attorney said in a statement. He added that his client has lost his job, despite committing no crime and cooperating with the investigation.

In an interview with CNN Saturday, Gough, Bryan’s attorney, said his client was not acting in conjunction with the McMichaels the day of the shooting.

Bryan was doing yard work when he saw an unfamiliar man being chased by a car he recognized as being from the neighborhood, Gough said.

Bryan filmed the incident and shared the video with police when they arrived on the scene. Later, he went to a police station so authorities could access and download the footage, Gough said.

Bryan and the McMichaels did not have a relationship, Gough said, besides being neighbors and one point when Gregory McMichael brought lawnmowers to the shop where Bryan worked.

Any implication that his client was a vigilante, Gough said, was inaccurate.

“Mr. Bryan videotaped what was going on and because he did that there is a prosecution,” Gough said. “If he had not videotaped that incident, the only person who really could speak to what happened is dead and we’ll never have that opportunity. That video is the prosecution.”

The GBI is reviewing additional video and photographs as part of the investigation, it announced Saturday in a news release.

The footage, which the GBI did not describe, was reviewed prior to the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael, the GBI said.