Massive Comcast outage reported across country

CHICAGO (WGN) — A massive Comcast outage has been reported across the nation.

The outage started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is affecting internet, TV and phones. The company’s outage map shows outages in areas including Illinois, California and states on the East Coast.

Down Detector, which monitors issues and outages, showed that there were more than 50,000 reports of outages Tuesday.

The Bartlett Police Department in Illinois said its phone number was down and advised callers to dial 911 for both emergency and non-emergency calls.

⚠️ Due to a Comcast outage, the police department’s number of 630-837-0846 is temporarily down. Please call 911 if you have an emergency or for any non-emergency police assistance. We will provide an update when the situation is resolved. — Bartlett IL PD (@bartlettpd) November 9, 2021

A WGN employee said their school district sent text messages alerting parents that a Comcast outage is impacting its phones and internet. Daycares that have Comcast, which owns Xfinity, have no way to check in students electronically.

This is a developing story.