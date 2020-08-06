Mechanical failure, human error cited in Minnesota National Guard copter crash

FILE – This Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, file aerial photo shows the crash site of a Minnesota National Guard Black Hawk helicopter, near Kimball, Minn. The Minnesota National Guard says mechanical failure and human error led to the crash that killed three Guard members. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota National Guard says mechanical failure and human error led to the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter that killed three Guard members last December.

The Guard released a summary on Wednesday that said the crew was conducting a maximum power check on the number one engine near St. Cloud.

That engine failed during the check, and the number two engine was in the idle setting, causing a dual engine-out condition.

The summary also says the maintenance test pilot failed to respond to a critical situation during the routine maintenance test flight.

The St. Cloud Times reports the summary did not include names of any of the positions listed.

