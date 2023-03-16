AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF/NEXSTAR) – Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has announced the menu for the upcoming 2023 Masters Club Dinner scheduled for April.

Scheffler, the winner of the 2022 tournament and the current number-one ranked golfer on the Official World Golf Ranking, revealed his menu choices on Wednesday during a video call ahead of his title defense at Augusta National on April 6–9.

Appetizers include cheeseburger sliders (served “Scottie-style”) and firecracker shrimp. The second course, tortilla soup, is followed by entrees of either Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish, with sides of mac & cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried brussels sprouts, and seasoned fries served family-style.

For dessert, guests will be served warm chocolate-chip cookie skillets alongside “milk & cookies ice cream,” according to the menu.

The Masters Club dinner dates to 1952, an idea started by Ben Hogan for all the Masters’ champions to have dinner. The only other person in the room is the club chairman — currently Fred Ridley — by invitation of the winners.

Honorees (i.e., each previous year’s winner) traditionally decide on a menu reflective of their favorite foods or hometown dishes, meaning the cuisine can range wildly from year to year.

2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, for instance, served assorted sashimi, wagyu ribeye, and strawberry shortcake with imported Japanese strawberries at his 2022 dinner. Previous champions have served up cottage pie and Yorkshire pudding (Danny Willet), Argentine barbecue (Angel Cabrera), or even just burgers, fries, and milkshakes (Tiger Woods).

The menu for Scheffler’s upcoming dinner, meanwhile, has been earning mixed reviews on Twitter.

“This is a fire menu,” one commenter wrote, while another said Scheffler has “exceptional taste in food.” But others found the menu to be a little “mid,” as one Twitter user put it, and took issue with Scheffler’s choices.

“Gotta love Scottie. He just told the chefs to order some Chili’s to go,” another user said. “A man of the people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.