Mexico City lowers pandemic alert to lowest level

People wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Mexico City, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Starting Monday, Mexico City lifts some of its virus restrictions, allowing bars, clubs and indoor events to fill up to 50% capacity, and massive outdoor events can fill to capacity but masks will still be required. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s capital has returned to the lowest level on its COVID-19 pandemic warning system for the first time since June. In practice, the changes to daily life were small Monday.

Mask wearing is still common in streets of the city of 9 million, but the rhythm of life in the capital has long since regained a high degree of normalcy.

Massive outdoor events are no longer limited to 75% capacity, though attendees still must wear masks.

The move comes just weeks ahead of Mexico City hosting a Formula 1 race.

Bars, clubs and event halls received an additional hour of operation.

