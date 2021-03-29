Mexico president seeks to clamp down on private gas stations

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, workers discharge gas from a truck to supply a gas station with fuel in the Iztapalapa area of Mexico City. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday, March 29, 2021, that has sent a bill to congress that would allow authorities to take over private gas stations and hand their business over to the state-owed oil company Pemex in the name of protecting the economy and national security. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has proposed yet another law to weaken private firms and strengthen the hand of an inefficient state-owned company.

It is the latest in a series of measures aimed at turning back private-sector involvement in the energy sector.

López Obrador sent a bill to Congress on Monday that would allow authorities to take over private gas stations and hand their business over to the state-owned oil company Pemex in the name of protecting the economy and national security.

López Obrador has already gotten laws to give the state-owned electric utility preference over private renewable and natural-gas generating plants.