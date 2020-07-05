Mexico’s COVID deaths pass 30,000, world’s 5th highest total

(AP) — Mexico has topped 30,000 COVID-19 deaths, overtaking France as the country with the fifth-highest number of deaths since the pandemic began.

Mexico registered 5,914 more confirmed coronavirus deaths Saturday, bringing the nationwide total to 30,366. About 200 street vendors have briefly blocked several major avenues in downtown Mexico City to demand they be allowed to sell again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sidewalks of the capital’s colonial-era downtown are usually crowded with vendors. But since March, the city has banned such informal commerce and closed most established businesses in the district to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.