MGM Resorts, Wynn and Nevada schools set to close

(AP) — The new coronavirus is spurring Wynn Las Vegas and MGM Resorts to plan closures. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says all public, private and charter K-12 schools in the state will be closed Monday until at least April 6 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sunday announcement came the same day Wynn Resorts said in a statement that the two-week closure of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore would start March 17 at 6 p.m. MGM also announced its Las Vegas properties would suspend operations starting March 17, with its casino closures starting March 16.

As of Saturday, health officials have announced 21 cases of coronavirus in Nevada.