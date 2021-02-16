Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at ‘jail villa’

FILE – In this file photo dated Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attends the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Sheikha Latifa, daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was detained by commandos as she tried to flee the country in 2018, and new videos have emerged with Latifa saying she is being imprisoned in a heavily guarded villa. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — A daughter of Dubai’s powerful ruler, who was detained by commandos as she tried to flee the country in 2018, has re-emerged in new videos.

Sheikha Latifa says she is being imprisoned in a heavily guarded villa and doesn’t know if she’s “going to survive this situation.”

The videos released by the BBC appear to show the sheikha in a villa in the skyscraper-studded city-state in the United Arab Emirates.

The BBC said Sheikha Latifa recorded the videos in a bathroom at the villa over months on a phone she secretly received about a year after her capture.

The UAE government did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.