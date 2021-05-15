Mixed reactions to cancellation of Burning Man in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The cancellation of Burning Man for the second year is drawing mixed reaction in northern Nevada.

Some businesses and tourism officials say they’ll miss the economic boost from festival-goers but health officials are glad they won’t contribute to increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The counter-culture festival in the desert north of Reno typically attracts nearly 80,000 people who spend an estimated $63 million in Nevada.

Officials at Reno Tahoe International Airport are among those who were hoping the event would return after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic.

Health officials’ concerns were based partly on the fact event attracts people from all over the world.