Most popular girl names in the 80s in California

(STACKER) — Whether it’s a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn’t something to take lightly. Over the years, certain names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we’ve also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#50. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,517
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 751 (#522 (tie) most common name, 90.0% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #96
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,916
#49. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,751
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 563 (#652 most common name, 92.7% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #61
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 45,097
#48. Erika
Erika is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,016
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 828 (#479 most common name, 89.7% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #75
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 36,816
#47. Alicia
Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,029
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,022 (#195 most common name, 74.8% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #46
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 66,958
#46. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,389
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#1,116 (tie) most common name, 96.7% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #39
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 78,412
#45. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,481
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 807 (#488 (tie) most common name, 90.5% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #115
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,313
#44. Jacqueline
Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,719
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,074 (#126 most common name, 64.7% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #58
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,525
#43. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,121
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,038 (#396 most common name, 88.6% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #34
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548
#42. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,316
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 638 (#594 most common name, 93.2% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #45
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 67,999
#41. Diana
Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,328
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,956 (#133 most common name, 68.3% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #76
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 36,768
#40. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,620
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,323 (#17 most common name, +7.3% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #55
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 54,397
#39. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright headed”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,940
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,299 (#312 most common name, 86.9% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #29
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,541
#38. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,034
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,337 (#305 most common name, 86.7% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #68
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,572
#37. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,058
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,982 (#72 most common name, 50.5% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #32
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154
#36. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,565
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20,672 (#6 most common name, +95.7% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #25
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752
#35. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,726
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,070 (#380 most common name, 90.0% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #28
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814
#34. Monica
Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,946
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,213 (#336 most common name, 88.9% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #57
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,821
#33. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,075
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,843 (#103 most common name, 65.3% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #27
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585
#32. Erica
Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,256
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#684 most common name, 95.3% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #36
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,145
#31. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,373
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,539 (#154 most common name, 77.7% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #30
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,640
#30. Veronica
Veronica is a name of Latin origin meaning “she who brings victory”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,411
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,239 (#323 most common name, 89.1% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #70
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 39,065
#29. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,670
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,739 (#12 most common name, +0.6% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #26
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122
#28. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,752
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 604 (#614 most common name, 94.9% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #31
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,597
#27. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,965
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,383 (#47 most common name, 46.7% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #33
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241
#26. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,214
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 915 (#434 most common name, 92.5% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #21
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795
#25. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,429
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,456 (#82 most common name, 64.1% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #15
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650
#24. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 13,234
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,188 (#182 most common name, 83.5% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #22
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220
#23. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 13,630
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,145 (#185 most common name, 84.3% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #16
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657
#22. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,079
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,528 (#46 most common name, 53.6% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #17
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435
#21. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,365
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,891 (#134 most common name, 79.9% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #19
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,122
#20. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,397
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,518 (#272 most common name, 89.5% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #14
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500
#19. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,400
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,141 (#357 most common name, 92.1% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #23
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569
#18. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,730
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,662 (#238 most common name, 88.7% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #11
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610
#17. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,986
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,496 (#277 most common name, 90.0% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #24
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,359
#16. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,675
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,529 (#266 most common name, 90.2% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #20
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998
#15. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,714
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,806 (#219 most common name, 88.5% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #13
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935
#14. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 17,184
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#929 (tie) most common name, 97.9% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #10
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841
#13. Vanessa
Vanessa is a name of Greek origin meaning “butterfly”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 18,226
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,105 (#94 most common name, 77.5% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #47
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 65,690
#12. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 18,407
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,447 (#83 most common name, 75.8% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #48
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 65,648
#11. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 22,006
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,352 (#300 most common name, 93.9% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #18
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982
#10. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 22,799
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,903 (#102 most common name, 82.9% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #12
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988
#9. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 24,570
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,360 (#16 most common name, 57.8% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #9
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938
#8. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,400
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,673 (#113 most common name, 85.5% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #6
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131
#7. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,571
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,576 (#78 most common name, 82.1% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #8
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 210,456
#6. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 26,196
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,782 (#107 most common name, 85.6% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #7
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896
#5. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,698
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,247 (#68 most common name, 81.1% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #5
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559
#4. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 28,941
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,973 (#201 most common name, 93.2% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #3
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698
#3. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,561
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,137 (#39 most common name, 75.9% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #4
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147
#2. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 49,353
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,069 (#127 most common name, 93.8% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #2
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836
#1. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
California
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,799
Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,750 (#109 most common name, 92.8% compared to the 80s)
National
Rank: #1
Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439