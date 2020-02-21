Mother of missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii

(CNN) — The mother of two missing children has been arrested by police officers in Hawaii on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho, according to a statement from police.

Lori Vallow, 47, is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as a variety of other charges, Kauai police said.

She is being held by police on a $5 million dollar bail, according to the statement.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and his sister, Tylee Ryan, 17, were last heard from in September. About two months later, Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, fled their Rexburg, Idaho, home when authorities began looking for the children, police previously said.

The couple were found in Hawaii in January and served with a search warrant. Vallow was given a deadline to turn the children over to authorities, a court order served by police said. She failed to meet it, according to a grandmother of one of the children.

Daybell has not been charged.

No date has been set for Vallow’s extradition hearing, police said.

There is no indication the children are on the island, the statement reads.

CNN has previously reached out to Vallow and Daybell’s attorney, Sean Bartholick, but has not heard back.

Vallow moved to Idaho with the children and married Daybell shortly after her estranged husband was killed in July in their former home state, Arizona, authorities have said.

On November 26, after relatives raised concern about not hearing from JJ since September, police conducted a welfare check at the couple’s Rexburg home and were told by Vallow and Daybell that the boy had been staying with a family friend back in Arizona.