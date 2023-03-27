NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three children, three adults, and the female suspect were killed in a shooting at a school in the Nashville neighborhood of Green Hills on Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said the shooting happened at The Covenant School, a private Christian school with an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade. It was initially reported as an “active shooter” incident at 10:13 a.m., Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said.

When police entered the school’s first story, they heard gunshots coming from the second floor, Aaron said. They immediately “went to the gunfire,” he said, where they found a woman armed with two assault rifles and a handgun who was firing.

Three children and three adults were shot and killed, police confirmed in a press conference. The three adult victims were staff members.

The children’s names and ages have not been released, but their families have been informed, Chief John Drake said Monday afternoon.

Nashville police reported that officers shot and killed the suspect. Aaron initially said the shooter appeared to be “in her teens,” but police later confirmed she was a 28-year-old white woman from Nashville.

Drake said police believe she was once a student at the school, but didn’t offer further details.

One police officer sustained a hand injury from broken glass. There were no additional injuries.

Police stopped the shooter by 10:27 a.m., Aaron said.

A reunification area was established at the nearby Woodmont Baptist Church for parents to meet their children who attend The Covenant School, the fire department said. Some students could be seen walking to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars.

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, on Monday March, 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

The Covenant School was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website. The school is located in the affluent Green Hill neighborhood just south of downtown Nashville, situated close to the city’s top universities and home to the famed Bluebird Café – a beloved spot for musicians and songwriters.

The grade school has 33 teachers, the website said. The school’s website features the motto “Shepherding Hearts, Empowering Minds, Celebrating Childhood.”

The killings come as communities around the nation are reeling from a spate of school violence, including the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year; a first grader who shot his teacher in Virginia; and a shooting last week in Denver that wounded two administrators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.