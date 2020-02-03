6 students hit, one killed near Oklahoma high school

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say multiple students were hit by a vehicle and one was killed near a Moore, Oklahoma, high school.

First responders were called to an area near Moore High School Monday afternoon.

Officials say Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchison and Ashton Baza were hit and Rachel Freeman was killed. Three of the students are in critical condition at this time.

The victims were taken to OU Medical Center where they are currently being treated in the trauma bay.

Moore police and public school officials say the students are cross country athletes who were running for practice when they were struck.

Police officials tell KFOR the 56-year-old suspect behind the incident, now identified as Max Leroy Townsend, had a son, Cody Townsend, killed over the weekend when he was involved in a car crash just a mile away near Buck Thomas Park.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister sent the following statement:

The families, students and staff of Moore High School are enduring heart-wrenching tragedy this evening. The trauma team of the Oklahoma State Department of Education will be on site beginning Tuesday to help students through this terrible incident. Tonight we pray for the Moore community and stand ready to assist in any way we can.

