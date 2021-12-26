Multiple people injured in 20-car pileup on Hwy 395 in Nevada

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KTXL) — At least 20 cars were involved in multiple crashes Sunday morning on Highway 395 in Nevada that left at least six people injured.
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue officials said the crash happened in extreme whiteout conditions in the Washoe Valley amid 50 mph winds.
At least six people were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Those who were not injured were taken to the Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue station for shelter from the weather.
Photos from the crash site show multiple vehicles positioned sideways on the shoulder.
Fire officials said two separate pileup crashes happened on both sides of the highway near Bowers Mansion Road.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the Nevada Department of Transportation is diverting traffic at Bowers Mansion.
“If you do not need to be out and about today, please stay home,” sheriff’s officials advised.