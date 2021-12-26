Multiple people injured in 20-car pileup on Hwy 395 in Nevada

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KTXL) — At least 20 cars were involved in multiple crashes Sunday morning on Highway 395 in Nevada that left at least six people injured.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue officials said the crash happened in extreme whiteout conditions in the Washoe Valley amid 50 mph winds.

At least six people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Those who were not injured were taken to the Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue station for shelter from the weather.

⚠️UPDATE on 20 car pile-up. At least three patients transported to hospital. Unknown status. Conditions are extreme in the Washoe Valley with 50 mph winds and white out conditions. 395 closed and traffic being diverted @WashoeSheriff @nevadadotreno @NVStatePolice_N @washoecounty pic.twitter.com/CKKETR94OO — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) December 26, 2021

Photos from the crash site show multiple vehicles positioned sideways on the shoulder.

Fire officials said two separate pileup crashes happened on both sides of the highway near Bowers Mansion Road.

⚠️UPDATE #TMFR crews responded to two separate auto pile ups this morning, both directions on 395 near Bowers Ext. Approx six patients have been transported. Uninjured transported to TMFR Fire Station for shelter. Working on plan to get folks home. @WashoeSheriff @washoecounty pic.twitter.com/SjkXGW88z3 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) December 26, 2021

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the Nevada Department of Transportation is diverting traffic at Bowers Mansion.

“If you do not need to be out and about today, please stay home,” sheriff’s officials advised.

Multiple agencies including WCSO Patrol Deputies are working a 20 car pileup on southbound 395 in Washoe Valley. NDOT will be diverting traffic at Bowers Mansion. Drivers report white out conditions. If you do not need to be out and about today, please stay home. @washoecounty pic.twitter.com/clAMWGMck9 — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) December 26, 2021