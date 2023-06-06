RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At least 13 people were injured in a shooting outside a high school graduation near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus Tuesday evening, Richmond Police have confirmed.

Alerts sent out by VCU reported the shooting happened around 5 p.m. ET.

Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said during a Tuesday evening press conference that officers who were working inside the Altria Theater during Huguenot High School’s graduation when they reportedly heard gunfire outside the building.

Those officers notified additional officers who were stationed outside the theater.

Seven individuals outside the theater were found with gunshot wounds, Edwards said. Three suffered life-threatening injuries while four have non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional victims transported themselves or were taken via Richmond Ambulance Authority to nearby hospitals with other injuries. That includes two who fell during the incident, one that was hit by a car, and three people for anxiety.

The ages of the victims, as well as whether they were a part of the graduation ceremony, have not yet been released.

Sources tell Nexstar’s WRIC that two people are dead but authorities have not yet confirmed that information.

Two people have been taken into custody, according to Richmond Police, and there is no longer a threat to the community.

Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young told WRIC the shooting broke out as students and families were leaving the graduation ceremony.

A witness told WRIC they heard at least 30 shots fired.

“Everyone literally started running for their lives,” the witness explained. She said she believes at least one of the people shot was a graduate.

Huguenot High School’s graduation was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Thomas Jefferson High School also had a graduation scheduled for later in the evening, but it has now been canceled.

Additional information is expected to be released Tuesday night.

This is a developing story.