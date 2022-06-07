(KTXL) — This July the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be changing its national number, according to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

According to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988 will be the new three-digit code will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The new number will be available to everyone in the United States starting on July 16, 2022.

When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors apart of the of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. These counselors will listen, provide support and connect the caller to the necessary resources.

The current Lifeline phone number, 1-800-273-8255, will still remain available to those who need it even after 988 is nationally launched, according to Suicide Prevention Lifeline.