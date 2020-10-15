Wide-ranging Twitter outage reported Thursday

(NEXSTAR) – An apparent Twitter outage prompted a flood of user complaints Thursday, according to Downdetector.

Twitter said in a statement at 3:10 PDT:

We know people are having trouble Tweeting and using Twitter. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible. Twitter

The first reports of problems appeared to have come in shortly after 2 p.m. PDT. The complaints appeared to peak at 53630 outage reports 57 minutes later.

The outage map shows the reports coming from cities across the country, as well as in the U.K. and other parts of the globe.

Users reported being unable to Tweet, saying they received the following message instead: “Twitter is temporarily over capacity. Please try again later.”

Tweets also failed to load for others, eliciting the catch-all explanation: “Something went wrong. Try again.”

“We are continuing to monitor as our teams investigate,” Twitter said in a statement on its API site at 3:31 PDT. “More updates to come.”

For U.S. voters, the reported outage comes just hours before dueling town hall events between President Trump and former Vice President Biden, which are sure to dominate the social platform.

This is a developing story.