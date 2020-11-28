Navajo school, students fight to overcome amid COVID-19

Second-grader Winona Begaye uploads homework in her family’s vehicle in a dirt lot near Blue Gap, Ariz., on Sept. 25, 2020. Navajo Nation schools have remained virtual this fall because it’s too dangerous to reopen their doors. To help families with no internet or poor access get online, the Piñon Unified School District outfitted school buses with Wi-Fi. (Megan Marples/Cronkite News via AP)

PINON, Arizona (AP) — On the Navajo Nation, a high school senior spends six hours most days doing homework in a car next to a school bus turned Wi-Fi hotspot. It’s the only way to get assignments to teachers.

COVID-19 has brought one of the greatest challenges yet to these young people.

Across the Navajo reservation, victims of COVD-19 include parents and grandparents, sole guardians and providers, mentors and teachers.

Without them, some students have lost their way or, quite literally, fallen off the map.