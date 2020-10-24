Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; crew killed

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy aircraft has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.

Officials with the U.S. Naval Air Forces say the crew onboard the U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II died in the crash.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday evening that the crash occurred in Magnolia Springs, which is southeast of Mobile.

Authorities say no one on the ground was hurt but a home in the area was on fire.

According to FOX40 sister station WKRG, the fire was fully extinguished and there were no reported injuries to the residents of the home. However, the home and vehicles were massively damaged.

The sheriff’s office says the U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation.