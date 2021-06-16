Navy, FBI giving U.S. House committee classified UFO briefing

MYSTERY WIRE — The U.S. Navy and the FBI are giving a classified briefing for members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation on unidentified aerial phenomena ahead of the release of a report from the Director of National Intelligence regarding the collection, reporting and investigation of UAPs, according to the office of the chairman of this subcommittee, Rep. André Carson of Indiana.

In a statement (below) from Rep. Carson’s office obtained by FOX40, Carson said, “the briefing was a ‘significant and timely topic,’ as there has been increased focus on the security threats posed by unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Chairman Carson to Hold Classified Briefing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena



Washington, D.C. – Tomorrow, Congressman André Carson will chair a classified briefing for Members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) ahead of the release of a report from the Director of National Intelligence regarding the collection, reporting, and investigation of UAPs.



The briefing will be conducted by officials from the U.S. Navy and the FBI.



In prepared remarks, Carson noted that the briefing was a “significant and timely topic,” as there has been increased focus on the security threats posed by unidentified aerial phenomena as the DNI prepares to release its congressionally mandated report – which was prompted by requests and action by the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.



“Do UAPs have links to our foreign adversaries? Do UAPs pose a threat? And how do we gather information and analyze it to respond to these key questions? The answers are important to our national security. The Intelligence Community and scientists share professions that search for the truth, by gathering information from diverse sources and methods and conducting rigorous analysis with objectivity and integrity,” said Carson in prepared remarks. From the office of Rep. André Carson (D-IN)

The office of House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff’s, D-CA, also released a statement in advance of the classified briefing:

We want to know of anything that is flying in our air space. And if there are things we can’t identify, we should put effort into identifying them, wherever that may lead. Whether it leads to a foreign adversary, to a different aerial phenomenon, to space debris, or anything else, we should follow that trail. We welcome today’s briefing and the coming report as a step in that direction. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA

Below is a list of the current members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation (C3) Subcommittee: