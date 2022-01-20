NCAA to reevaluate policy for transgender athletes

The board of governors for the National Collegiate Athletic Association has sat down once again to discuss its transgender participation policy.

Last April, the NCAA issued a statement backing transgender players and re-upped its commitment to them in August by refusing to host championships in places that discriminate against them.

Lia Thomas, a senior at the University of Pennsylvania who broke two national records in the pool last month, spent three years swimming for men’s team and has now made her transition following NCAA protocols, prompting the board’s discussion.

Samuel Garrett-Pate with Equality California joined Sonseeahray to talk about the NCAA’s decision.