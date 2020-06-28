Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets recalled in multiple states

(CNN) -- Almost every tech giant has its sights on gaming. Even Apple and Google, predominantly known for their hardware and operating systems, have made big bets in games.

Microsoft, one of the earliest to get into games with its Xbox consoles in the early 2000s, announced last Monday that it will be shutting down its livestreaming service, Mixer, by July 22. The company acquired Mixer in 2016 and last year paid gaming stars like Ninja millions of dollars to sign exclusive contracts.