Nevada GOP thwarts Democrats’ statehouse supermajority hopes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republicans recaptured three seats in Nevada’s state Assembly and one in the state Senate, ensuring Democrats lose the veto-proof majority they would need to approve new taxes unilaterally.

Republican Andy Matthews, former Assemblyman Richard McArthur and former Assemblywoman Jill Dickman won flipped battleground Assembly districts and will be seated in the Legislature when it reconvenes in 2021 to address the coronavirus pandemic, redistricting, the state budget and the prospect of increasing taxes on mining businesses.

Republican State Sen. Heidi Gansert and Republican charter school executive Carrie Buck also won election to the State Senate, ending Democrats’ hopes to win a supermajority in the chamber.