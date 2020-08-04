Nevada governor details new county-by-county virus response

Members of the Nevada National Guard install social distancing stickers while setting up a new temporary coronavirus testing site Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada will shift this week from broad restrictions in response to the coronavirus to an ongoing, county-by-county review where officials hope to target hot spots and specific businesses where the virus is spreading.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday that the state would evaluate Nevada’s 17 counties weekly on their rates of new cases, positive tests and tests per day.

A new task force of state officials will review the data.

If counties do not meet at least two of the criteria for two weeks in a row, the task force and county officials will come up with a response plan.