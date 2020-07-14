Nevada official traces spike in COVID-19 cases to July 4

FILE – In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, crowds walk along the Las Vegas Strip on the Fourth of July, in Las Vegas. Nevada officials say a record high in the daily number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state may be the result of people failing to wear masks and keep distances apart during the Independence Day holiday. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada officials say a record high in the daily number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state may be the result of people failing to wear masks and keep distances apart during the Independence Day holiday.

State coronavirus response chief Caleb Cage said Tuesday a resurgence in hospitalizations continues less than a week after Gov. Steve Sisolak cited a spike in cases and again closed bars and restaurants in the Las Vegas and Reno areas.

The more than 1,100 new cases reported statewide Tuesday brings the total to nearly 30,000. Cage blamed the Fourth of July weekend for the spike.