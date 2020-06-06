Nevada prepares for high-risk fire season amid coronavirus

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials preparing for a hazardous wildfire season in Nevada will be challenged by high temperatures, drought and the coronavirus.

Nevada Fire Chiefs Association President Dave Cochran says that due to the nature of their work, firefighters can’t always adhere to CDC guidelines on face-coverings and social distancing when deployed.

But departments throughout Nevada are adopting new protocols to test staff before they’re deployed to fire lines, require personal protective equipment and regularly sanitize gear.

With heavy fuel loads, dry conditions and above-average temperatures, the National Interagency Fire Center projects Nevada and states throughout the U.S. West will face higher wildfire risk this summer.