Nevada projects population growth won’t add costs to budget

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. Sisolak laid out ambitious plans Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, to create programs to spur job growth and attract new industries to Nevada as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the state’s tourism-driven economy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada expects its population to grow by roughly 160,000 people by 2023, but the governor’s budget for the upcoming two years doesn’t project expenses rising as a result.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s budget outlines $8.7 billion in general fund spending, which is $187 million less than he proposed before the last two-year cycle in 2019.

It assumes that the number of people in public schools, in state prisons and enrolled in Medicaid will remain relatively static.

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated budget planning in states in terms of both projected costs and how much tax revenue they expect to collect.