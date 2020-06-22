Nevada sees 330 virus cases, governor pushes back on President Trump

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada reported 330 new cases of the coronavirus as the governor on Monday pushed back against President Donald Trump’s comments at a weekend rally suggesting testing should slow down.
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said the Democrat brought up the president’s comments during a conference call involving the nation’s governors and Vice President Mike Pence.
Sisolak told Pence that the president’s comments were “not helpful.”
The governor’s office did not respond to inquiries seeking information about the vice president’s response. Overall, more than 13,500 cases of the virus have been reported in Nevada, including 489 deaths.