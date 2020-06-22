Nevada sees 330 virus cases, governor pushes back on President Trump

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Carson City, Nev. With more casinos and businesses reopening and health officials charting a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, Nevada lawmakers on Friday, June 12, 2020 approved Gov. Steve Sisolak’s plan to plug an $812 million budget deficit blamed on the coronavirus pandemic. An oversight committee vote to approve the Democratic governor’s plan was along party lines, with Republicans united against it. State tax revenues plunged after Sisolak closed business and casinos in mid-March to prevent the spread of the communicable COVID-19 illness. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada reported 330 new cases of the coronavirus as the governor on Monday pushed back against President Donald Trump’s comments at a weekend rally suggesting testing should slow down.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said the Democrat brought up the president’s comments during a conference call involving the nation’s governors and Vice President Mike Pence.

Sisolak told Pence that the president’s comments were “not helpful.”

The governor’s office did not respond to inquiries seeking information about the vice president’s response. Overall, more than 13,500 cases of the virus have been reported in Nevada, including 489 deaths.