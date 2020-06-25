Nevada to require masks after rise in new virus cases

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says Nevada will mandate the use of face coverings in public places in an effort to stem rising coronavirus cases after casinos, restaurants and other businesses started reopening.
Nevada has reported more than 14,300 cases and 494 deaths from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.
The Democratic governor said Nevada must make face coverings a routine part of daily life in order to keep businesses open and people safe.
Nevada joins several states, including California, Washington and North Carolina in mandating face-coverings, after those states’ Democratic governors implemented similar mandates.