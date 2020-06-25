Watch Now
Nevada to require masks after rise in new virus cases

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Carson City, Nev. With more casinos and businesses reopening and health officials charting a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, Nevada lawmakers on Friday, June 12, 2020 approved Gov. Steve Sisolak’s plan to plug an $812 million budget deficit blamed on the coronavirus pandemic. An oversight committee vote to approve the Democratic governor’s plan was along party lines, with Republicans united against it. State tax revenues plunged after Sisolak closed business and casinos in mid-March to prevent the spread of the communicable COVID-19 illness. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says Nevada will mandate the use of face coverings in public places in an effort to stem rising coronavirus cases after casinos, restaurants and other businesses started reopening.

Nevada has reported more than 14,300 cases and 494 deaths from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

The Democratic governor said Nevada must make face coverings a routine part of daily life in order to keep businesses open and people safe.

Nevada joins several states, including California, Washington and North Carolina in mandating face-coverings, after those states’ Democratic governors implemented similar mandates.

