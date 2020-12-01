Nevada virus surge threatens hospital capacity statewide

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo, a member of the Nevada National Guard installs social distancing stickers while setting up a new temporary coronavirus testing site in Las Vegas. Nevada health officials have reported 1,642 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Officials are warning that the statewide surge shows few signs of slowing as the deadliest month of the pandemic so far is ending. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials have reported 1,642 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths on Monday.

Officials are warning that the statewide surge shows few signs of slowing as the worst month of the pandemic so far is ending.

The state says there have been 152,169 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,144 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials on Monday reported record-high positivity rates and hospitalizations.

During the first week of new statewide restrictions on businesses, state compliance monitors cited one business.

Owens Market & Ace Hardware in the small city of Carlin was fined more than $2,600 after an employee was seen not wearing a mask.