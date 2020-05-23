Nevada’s 28% unemployment is worst in US and in state history

(AP) — More than one-fourth of Nevada’s workers don’t have jobs.

The chief economist for the state employment office said Friday that Nevada’s April unemployment rate of 28.2% is the worst in the nation. It’s the worst any state has seen since the national jobless rate was estimated at 25% in 1933 during the Great Depression.

Nevada has been hit especially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic because so many jobs are tied to the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. Gov. Steve Sisolak has set a target date of June 4 for re-opening casinos shuttered since mid-March.

Nearly 573,000 Nevada workers have been affected by COVID shutdowns.