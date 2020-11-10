New Jersey vote would allow sports betting on all college games

Customers line up to make sports bets at Freehold Raceway in Freehold, N.J. on Oct. 24, 2020. New Jersey lawmakers want to amend the state constitution to allow sports betting on all major collegiate games, removing a big restriction in a wagering market that is smashing national sports betting records. A bill calling for a public referendum in 2021 was amended Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 to significantly expand collegiate sports betting in the state. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.,J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers want to amend the state constitution to allow sports betting on all major collegiate games, removing a big restriction in a wagering market that is smashing national sports betting records.

A bill calling for a public referendum in 2021 was amended Monday.

Current state law prohibits betting on college games played anywhere in New Jersey, and it also bans betting on games played in other states involving New Jersey teams.

The more permissive measure was approved by the Senate Budget Committee, the first of several steps required before it can be placed on next year’s general election ballot.