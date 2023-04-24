NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking to arrest professional MMA fighter Nate Diaz as he is accused of causing a large fight on Bourbon Street over the weekend.

At about 2:10 a.m. on Saturday (April 22), officers responded to the 400 block of Bourbon St. where they witnessed a large crowd. Once everyone dispersed, the NOPD says they found a man unconscious on the scene.

When he woke up, that’s when officers noticed he was bleeding from the back of his head. The man was treated on the scene by EMS.

Investigations into the incident lead to a warrant being issued for the arrest of professional MMA fighter Nate Diaz who faces a charge of second-degree battery. No further details are available at this time as the NOPD continues to search for Diaz.