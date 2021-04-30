Nonprofit leader breaks down Biden’s universal preschool proposal

The average California family could save $1,300 a year if President Biden’s plans to fund universal preschool become reality.

It’s a lofty goal he laid out from the House chamber this week as he spoke to a joint session of Congress for the first time, but it’s not the first time that advocates in the industry have said how important it could be to reach every 3 and 4 year old with a high-quality program.

They’ve pushed for something like this for years.

Patricia Lozano, executive director of Early Edge California, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the potential impact, along with childcare and paid family leave.