SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Following a 26-month suspension, the Sacramento International Airport announced Monday that Air Canada will resume nonstop flights to and from Vancouver this summer.

Air Canada’s nonstop service between SMF and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) resumes on June 1 after being paused for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SMF said the airline is offering business and economy class service on the daily flights, which will be offered year-round.

“We are thrilled to relaunch nonstop flights between Sacramento and Vancouver, BC (British Columbia) in June,” said Cindy Nichol, director of the Sacramento County Department of Airports. “We look forward to welcoming guests visiting the greater Sacramento region from Canada, and serving residents wanting to travel to beautiful British Columbia on our daily, year-round flights. YVR is an important hub for Air Canada with convenient connecting flights across Canada, transpacific and transatlantic destinations.”

According to AirCanada’s website, a round trip from SMF to YVR for June 1 to June 2 is $202 for an economy seat, while business class costs $337.

Sacramento is one of 41 North American routes Air Canada is restoring its service to, according to a February press release from the Canadian airline. Air Canada is the country’s largest domestic and international airline.

In its release, the airline said it may continue to adjust its flight schedule “as more opportunities arise” or if the trajectory of COVID-19 changes with the easing of government travel restrictions.

“With our recovery accelerating and North American flying reaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels this summer, we are offering more options across the continent,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Air Canada.

“Our revitalized North American network, designed to connect easily with our global network, gives customers the widest choice of routings and destinations of any Canadian carrier this summer,” Galardo continued.

According to the frequently asked questions section on Air Canada’s website, all passengers aged 12 years plus four months or older need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to board a departing flight from Canadian airports. Travelers who are fully vaccinated don’t need to quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

Testing isn’t mandatory for fully vaccinated travelers who arrive in Canada, but they may get selected for random testing, according to the FAQs. Travelers don’t have to quarantine while waiting for their randomly selected test results.

In the FAQs, travelers entering Canada from an international flight are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight. Travelers can provide either a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure time, a negative antigen test within one calendar day of boarding, or a positive molecular test dated no more than 180 days prior to their scheduled flight and at least 10 days before.

Travel between the U.S. and Canada was limited throughout the pandemic. Canada started to allow vaccinated U.S. citizens to enter the country in August and travelers from the rest of the world in September.