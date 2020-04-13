North Carolina man made fake Tinder profile to post woman’s private photos, warrants show

Buncombe County (WLOS) — An Old Fort man is facing charges for allegedly posting private photos of a woman on a dating app.

Warrants show Elijah Daniel Pool, 35, created a Tinder account in the woman’s name.

Pool then posted private photos of the woman, along with a paragraph showing her address and phone number, in order to “humiliate and demean” her, according to warrants.

The fake account also implied she was inviting anyone over for sexual relations.

Pool has been charged with disclosing private images, with a bond of $8,000.

Pool’s next court date in Buncombe County is set for April 13, 2020, according to warrants.