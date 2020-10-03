Senator on Judiciary Committee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis announced on Friday night that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Tillis, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, had recently met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday.

I had a great meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, which reaffirmed what a supremely qualified nominee she is and I look forward to getting her confirmed. Judge Barrett made it clear that her duty is to uphold the Constitution and interpret the law as written. #ACB #ConfirmACB pic.twitter.com/wRzbnw33m4 — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) September 30, 2020

He released the following statement about his positive COVID-19 test:

“Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive. I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you.”