Nursing students’ clinical hours reduced as COVID-19 takes over hospitals

National and World News

(KTXL) — This is the time of year that students at the end of their studies start getting excited about graduation.

For nursing students in particular, degree completion has been a big question because of the clinical or in-hospital hours required. Those hours have been obliterated by and large as hospitals have had to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a change many had been wanting for weeks because of COVID-19 finally came Friday from the State Department of Consumer Affairs in the form of a waiver.

Nursing students’ clinical hour requirements for direct patient care in obstetrics, pediatrics and mental health have been reduced from 75% to 50%.

For those in geriatrics and medical-surgical courses, the waiver allows up to 50% of patient care through simulation or lab training, given certain conditions.

