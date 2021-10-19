Officials: 21 passengers, crew survive plane crash in Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KXAN) — Twenty-one people were on board a plane when it crashed in Brookshire, Texas, near Katy on Tuesday.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC only one person had been injured.

All 19 passengers and three crew members were able to get out of the plane, which crashed around 10:08 a.m.

It was consumed by flames and crews are working to put the fire out.

WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north. Early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft with a report of 1 injury. AVOID THE AREA. — Waller County OEM (@wallercountyoem) October 19, 2021

The MD-80 plane was heading north when it crashed near Houston Executive Airport.

According to KPRC, the plane failed to gain altitude at the end of the runway, leading to the crash.

